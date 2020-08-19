103-year-old man recovers from Covid-19 in Kerala

Though Pareed had tested positive, he did not have any serious symptoms. A 12-member medical board was reviewing his health condition during the course of treatment. (File)

While Covid-19 cases continue to surge in Kerala, the recovery of a 103-year-old patient on Tuesday came as welcome news for the state.

The patient, Purakkatt Veettil Pareed, a resident of Aluva, was being treated at the Government Medical College Hospital in Kochi after he tested positive 20 days ago. On Tuesday evening, he was given a warm send-off by the hospital staff.

Health Minister K K Shailaja said Pareed’s recovery was a remarkable achievement for the state. “His recovery is a testimony to the dedication of the health workers of the medical college and the quality of care they had given to the patient. I appreciate all those who have been part of the team that treated Pareed,” she said.

Though Pareed had tested positive, he did not have any serious symptoms. A 12-member medical board was reviewing his health condition during the course of treatment.

Earlier, a 105-year-old woman and a couple aged 93 and 88 were among the oldest survivors of the infection in Kerala.

The state has been witnessing a spurt in positive cases in the last two weeks. On Tuesday, 1,758 cases were reported across the state, taking the total to 47,898.

