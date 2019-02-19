Kerala Youth Congress workers killed: Murder victims threatened by local CPM leaders, says FIR

Indicating a possible role of the CPI(M) behind the murder of two Youth Congress workers in Kasaragod district, police have stated in the FIR that the victims had faced threat from the local CPI(M) leadership.

Youth Congress workers Sarath Lal, 24, and Kripesh, 19, were hacked to death on Sunday night at Periya in the district while they were returning home on a two-wheeler. The FIR has stated that they had faced threat from CPI(M) and that one of the local leaders openly threatened them.

Kasaragod district police superintendent A Srinivas said a special team with two deputy police superintendents has been formed to probe the murders. The assistance of Karnataka police was also sought.

The twin murders has taken the number of political killings under the current CPI(M) regime to 20.

Periya has witnessed minor incidents of political violence involving CPI(M) and Congress in the past. Two local CPI(M) workers were injured in an attack, in which Lal was an alleged accused. Kripesh’s name had also figured in the list of accused, but police had cleared his name.

Both the YC workers faced threat from local CPI(M) leaders on social media. Kripesh complained to police regarding the threat, and the police had registered a case against four local CPI(M) leaders on his complaint. Kripesh’s father Krishnan told the media that two CPI(M) leaders were involved in the killing of his son.

Congress state president Mullappally Ramachandran said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan should ask his party cadres to abandon weapons.

Vijayan, who cancelled his functions in Thrissur on account of a dawn-to-dusk hartal called by Youth Congress, said the incident was unfortunate. Stringent action would be taken and direction has been given to police to nab the accused, he said.

The hartal called by the YC affected life in Kerala. The High Court initiated suo motu proceedings against the YC, which declared a hartal without prior notice. It issued notices to three YC leaders, including state president Dean Kuriakose.

Last month, the court had issued a direction that a hartal should be announced seven days in advance.