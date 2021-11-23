Kerala BJP seeks probe into workers’ killings, says PFI turning state into Syria

The BJP Tuesday said it has sought Home Minister Amit Shah’s intervention for a probe into the recent killings of RSS and party workers in Kerala. It blamed the Popular Front of India (PFI) for the two killings and claimed that the outfit is turning the state “into Syria”.

State President K Surendran and Union Minister V Muraleedharan, at a press conference, alleged that both the Congress and the Left were supporting “Muslim terror outfits” in the state. “PFI activities are spreading all over the state, deepening their reach in rural areas with the help of ruling CPI-M. In Kerala, CPI-M-PFI are hand in glove as they have a secret understanding and they are ruling together in some local bodies..,” said Surendran.

“The PFI is trying to divide the people in the name of food and dress code.. Slowly, Kerala is turning into Syria,” Surendran said. He said the Kerala unit has apprised Shah about the operations of a “fundamentalist group” and how the state government has “failed to take action”. A 27-year-old was stabbed to death allegedly by members of the Social Democratic Front of India (SDPI), the political wing of the PFI, in Palakkad district this month. The state BJP has sought a National Investigation Agency probe into his death as well as that of a BJP worker in Thrissur in October.

Muraleedharan alleged that speaking against “Islamic terrorism” has become impossible in Kerala. “If you do, so-called secularists will jump into the fray and they will start attacking those who speak the truth. That’s what happened when the Bishop of Pala spoke against narcotic jihad.”

He was referring to Bishop Joseph Kallarangatt of Pala diocese who had alleged “love and narcotic jihad” by Islamic groups, drawing widespread criticism.

“Now, the PFI killing is not the first incident… in 2018 two students were killed and one was a CPI-M and SFI worker and another was an ABVP person. In 2019, a Congress worker got killed. But the CPI-M does not take action, the government does not take any action and the Congress keeps mum on such issues even after their worker was killed,” said Muraleedharan.

The BJP leaders did not clarify if the Home Ministry had any plan to ban the PFI.

Asked why the party has not sought a ban on the outfit, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar, who was present at the press conference, said: “Law is a state subject…we are demanding free and fair investigation and prosecution of the guilty. Otherwise, criminal activities will flourish.” He added the state’s economy will be affected in the absence of action against criminals. “The victim is Kerala’s economy and job creation in the state. Without prosecuting criminals, it creates an overall narrative that it is a weak, vulnerable economy. The opportunities for investment will also suffer as a consequence of appeasement politics,” he said.