Kerala woman kills self after public humiliation

A mother of two in Kerala killed herself after being publicly humiliated by a temple oracle, or komaram, in Thrissur district, the police said on Monday.

The oracle allegedly told a crowd gathered for a temple ceremony in Manalur village on February 25 that the woman possessed “bad character” and should repent before a temple goddess. The woman took her own life the very next day.

Police officers on Monday registered a case against the oracle, M. Sreekanth, and another person, Janamithran, who the woman’s brother Manikandan claimed had been stalking her.

Manikandan alleged that both men had been trying to defame the woman. “Janamithran had stalked her several times and she had taken up the issue with the family. We had warned Janamithran several times against his behaviour. She could not bear the public order of the komaram that she should tender an apology,’’ he said.

A team of Kerala Sasthra Sahithya Parishad, a people’s science movement, visited the house of the victim and sought action against the culprits.

