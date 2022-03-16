Centre to engage counsel for Kerala woman facing death penalty in Yemen

The Centre on Tuesday informed the Delhi High Court that it will engage a counsel for the Kerala woman who was awarded the death penalty in Yemen’s Sanaa for the murder of a Yemeni national in 2017, so that she can challenge the sentence before the next appellate court in that country. The government was responding to a petition seeking its intervention to save the life of Nimisha Priya, a nurse.

The central government told the court that it will facilitate the travel of persons who wish to negotiate with the victim’s family for the payment of blood money. The court was also informed that the Centre was paying an amount to the nurse for her daily needs in prison. However, the Centre made it clear that it will not engage in any negotiation in relation to the payment of blood money.

The submissions were made during the hearing of a petition filed by the Save Nimisha Priya International Action Council.

Priya was sentenced to death in 2020 for the murder of Talal Abdo Mahdi whom she allegedly injected with sedatives “to get to her passport that was in his possession”, according to the petition before the court here. Her appeal was dismissed by a higher court in Yemen on March 7 this year.

The council was formed in September 2020 to raise funds through donations for paying blood money to the family of the victim in case they agree to pardon her. “Though another chance of appeal to the Supreme Court/Supreme Judicial Council still exists, Nimisha Priya is unlikely to be spared the punishment awarded by the lower court for the 2017 murder,” the petition before the court stated.

“The apex court rarely sets aside the verdict of the appeal court as it will only examine if any procedural errors affected the outcome of the case, not its merits. She can hope to come out of the death row even now only if the victim’s family accepts blood money and she manages to get relief from legal procedures,” the petition added.