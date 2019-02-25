Toggle Menu
Kerala Win Win W-501 Lottery: Results to be announced shortly

Kerala Win Win Lottery W 501 Today Results: The live results will be announced at 3 pm. Official results would be available at 4 pm onwards on http://www.keralalotteries.com.

Kerala Win Win Lottery Results: The price of a single ticket is Rs 30, while the entire book costs Rs 750.

Kerala Win Win Lottery W 501 Results Today: The Kerala state lottery department today will announce the results of Kerala Win Win Lottery W 501. The first prize is worth Rs 65 lakh, while the second and third are of Rs 10 lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000.

If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala.

If the amount won is above Rs 5,000, the winners will have to surrender their tickets before a bank or government lottery office with id proofs.

With seven daily and multiple bumper draws, the lottery is one of the biggest cash flows in Kerala. The state government organises four festival bumper draws — Onam, Vishu, Christmas and Pooja/Dussehra.

There are two seasonal jackpots, the monsoon and summer bumper.

