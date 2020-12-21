scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, December 21, 2020
Top news

Kerala Win Win Lottery W-595 Today Results: First prize is worth Rs 75 Lakh!

Kerala Win Win Lottery W-595 Today Results: With seven daily and multiple bumper draws, the lottery is one of the biggest cash flows in Kerala.

By: Express Web Desk | Kochi | Updated: December 21, 2020 1:36:06 pm
kerala lottery result, kerala lottery result today, kerala lottery results, karunya lottery, karunya lottery result, karunya lottery kr 408 result, kr 408, kr 408 lottery result, kr408, kerala lottery result kr 408, kerala lottery result kr 408 today, kerala lottery result today, kerala lottery result today karunya, kerala lottery result karunyaIf the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala

Kerala Win Win Lottery W-595 Today Results: The Kerala state lottery department will today announce the results of Win Win Lottery W-595. The first prize is worth Rs r5 lakh, while the second and third are of Rs 10 lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000.

The live results will be announced from 2:55 pm onwards. Official results will be available at 3:55 pm onwards. You can check your result on keralalotteries.com. The price of a single ticket is Rs 30, while the entire book costs Rs 750.

Kerala Win Win Lottery W-595 Today Results: check here

If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

If the amount won is above Rs 5,000, the winners will have to surrender their tickets before a bank or government lottery office with id proofs.

With seven daily and multiple bumper draws, the lottery is one of the biggest cash flows in Kerala. The state government organises four festival bumper draws — Onam, Vishu, Christmas and Pooja/Dussehra. There are two seasonal jackpots, the monsoon and summer bumper.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 21: Latest News

Advertisement