Kerala Win-Win Lottery W-594 Today Results: First Prize is worth Rs 75 Lakh!

The official results will be available on keralalotteries.com. The price of a single ticket is Rs 40, while the entire book costs Rs 750.

Kerala Win-Win Lottery W-594 Today Results: The Kerala state lottery department Sunday announced the results of Kerala Win-Win Lottery W-594. The first prize is a whopping Rs 75 lakh, the second and the third prizes will be worth Rs 5 lakh and Rs 2 lakh respectively. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000 and the cost of the ticket Rs 30.

Kerala Win Win Lottery W-594 Today Results: check here

The results are available at http://www.keralalotteries.net. The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days of the announcement of the result.

If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala. If the amount won is above Rs 5,000, the winners will have to surrender their tickets before a bank or government lottery office with id proofs.

With seven daily and multiple bumper draws, the lottery is one of the biggest cash flows in Kerala. The state government organises four festival bumper draws — Onam, Vishu, Christmas and Pooja/Dussehra.

There are two seasonal jackpots, the monsoon and summer bumper.

