Kerala Win Win Lottery W-593 Today Results: First Prize is worth Rs 75 Lakh!

The official results are available on keralalotteries.com.

Kerala Win Win Lottery W-593 Today Results: The Kerala state lottery department today will announce the results of Win Win Lottery W-593. The first prize is worth Rs 75 lakh, while the second and third will fetch the winner Rs 10 lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000.

Kerala Win Win Lottery W-593 Today Results: Check here

The live results would be announced at 3 pm. Official results will be available from 4 pm onwards on keralalotteries.com The price of a single ticket is Rs 30, while the entire book costs Rs 750.

If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala. If the amount won is above Rs 5,000, the winners will have to surrender their tickets before a bank or government lottery office with id proofs.

With seven daily and multiple bumper draws, the lottery is one of the biggest cash flows in Kerala.

The state government organises four festival bumper draws — Onam, Vishu, Christmas and Pooja/Dussehra. There are two seasonal jackpots, the monsoon and summer bumper. The state department has also announced an “X-Mas – New Year” bumper lottery.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd