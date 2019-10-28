Kerala Win Win Lottery W-536 Today Results: First prize is worth Rs 65 lakhs!

Kerala Win Win Lottery Today Results: The Kerala state lottery department announced the results of Kerala Win Win Lottery W-536 on Monday. The first prize is worth Rs 65 lakhs, while the second prize in Rs 10 lakhs and third prize is are Rs 1 lakh. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000.

The Official results are available at http://www.keralalotteries.com . Live results will be streamed from 3 pm onwards.

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days of the announcement of result.

If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala. If the amount won is above Rs 5,000, the winners will have to surrender their tickets before a bank or government lottery office with id proofs.

With seven daily and multiple bumper draws, the lottery is one of the biggest cash flows in Kerala. The state government organises four festival bumper draws — Onam, Vishu, Christmas and Pooja/Dussehra.

There are two seasonal jackpots, the monsoon and summer bumper.