Kerala Win Win Lottery W-531 Today Results: Winner to take home Rs 65 lakh

Kerala Win Win Lottery Today Results: The Kerala state lottery department will today announce the results of Kerala Win Win Lottery W-531. While the first prize is worth Rs 65 lakh, the second and third are of Rs 10 lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000.

Kerala Win Win Lottery W-531 Today Results: Check here

Advertising

The Official results will be available at http://www.keralalotteries.com. While the price of the entire booklet is Rs 750, a single ticket costs Rs 30.

If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala. However, in case of the amount being more than Rs 5,000, the winners will have to surrender their tickets before a bank or government lottery office with id proofs.

With seven daily and multiple bumper draws, the lottery is one of the biggest cash flows in Kerala. The state government organises four festival bumper draws — Onam, Vishu, Christmas and Pooja/Dussehra. There are two seasonal jackpots, the monsoon and summer bumper.