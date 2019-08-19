Kerala Win Win Lottery W-526 Today Results: First prize is worth Rs 65 lakh!

Kerala Win Win Lottery Results Today: The Kerala state lottery department will announce the results of Kerala Win Win Lottery W-526 today. The first prize is worth Rs 65 lakh, while the second and third are of Rs 10 lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively. The consolation prize is worth Rs 8,000.

The results will be announced live at 3 pm and will be available on the website, http://www.keralalotteries.com, 4 pm onwards. The price of a single ticket is Rs 40, while the entire book costs Rs 750. If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala. With amount won above Rs 5,000, the winners will have to surrender their tickets before a bank or government lottery office with id proofs.

With seven daily and multiple bumper draws, the lottery is one of the biggest cash flows in Kerala. The state government organises four festival bumper draws — Onam, Vishu, Christmas and Pooja/Dussehra.

There are two seasonal jackpots, the monsoon and summer bumper.