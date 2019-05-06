Toggle Menu
Kerala Win Win Lottery W-511 today results: Winners to be announced soonhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/kerala-win-win-lottery-w-511-today-results-winners-to-be-announced-soon-5712261/

Kerala Win Win Lottery W-511 today results: Winners to be announced soon

Kerala Win Win Lottery W-511 Today Results: The first prize is worth Rs 65 lakh, while the second and third will fetch the winner Rs 10 lakh and Rs one lakh respectively. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000.

Kerala lottery result, lottery results, kerala lottery result today, kerala lottery results, win win lottery, w511, win win lottery result, win win lottery w 511 result, kerala lottery result w 511, kerala lottery result w 511 today, kerala lottery result win win, kerala lottery result winwin w 511, win win lottery w 511 result today, win win lottery w 511 result today live
Kerala Win Win Lottery Results: With seven daily and multiple bumper draws, the lottery is one of the biggest cash flows in Kerala.

Kerala Win Win Lottery Results: The Kerala state lottery department will Monday announce the results of the Win Win Lottery W-511 results. The first prize is worth Rs 65 lakh, while the second and third will fetch the winner Rs 10 lakh and Rs one lakh respectively. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000.

The live results would be announced at 3 pm. Official results will be available from 4 pm onwards on http://www.keralalotteries.com/. The price of a single ticket is Rs 30, while the entire book costs Rs 750.

If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala. If the amount won is above Rs 5,000, the winners will have to surrender their tickets before a bank or government lottery office with ID proofs.

With seven daily and multiple bumper draws, the lottery is one of the biggest cash flows in Kerala.

The state government organises four festival bumper draws — Onam, Vishu, Christmas and Pooja/Dussehra. There are two seasonal jackpots, the monsoon and summer bumper.

Follow the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 real-time on IndianExpress.com/elections. Check the Lok Sabha election schedule, your Lok Sabha constituency details as well as where Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi are campaigning in the Lok Sabha Election. On Twitter, follow @Decision2019 for the latest news and analysis.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Cyclone Fani: PM Modi conducts aerial survey in Odisha, praises CM Naveen Patnaik for 'great job'
2 Plea seeking CBI FIR into alleged conspiracy to 'fix' CJI Gogoi will be heard in due course, says SC
3 Poll code violations by Modi, Shah: SC adjourns hearing to May 8