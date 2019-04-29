Toggle Menu
Kerala Win Win Lottery W-510 Today Results: Winners to be announced today at 3 pmhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/kerala-win-win-lottery-w-510-today-results-5699861/

Kerala Win Win Lottery W-510 Today Results: Winners to be announced today at 3 pm

Kerala Win Win Lottery W-510 Today Results: The live results will be announced at 3 pm. Official results would be available at 4 pm onwards on http://www.keralalotteries.com.

Kerala Win Win Lottery W-510 Today Results: Winners to be announced today at 3 pm
Kerala Win Win Lottery W-510 Results: There are two seasonal jackpots, the monsoon and summer bumper.

Kerala Win Win Lottery Results: The Kerala state lottery department today will announce the results of Kerala Win Win Lottery W 510. The first prize is worth Rs 65 lakh, while the second and third are of Rs 10 lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000.

If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala.

If the amount won is above Rs 5,000, the winners will have to surrender their tickets before a bank or government lottery office with id proofs.

With seven daily and multiple bumper draws, the lottery is one of the biggest cash flows in Kerala. The state government organises four festival bumper draws — Onam, Vishu, Christmas and Pooja/Dussehra.

There are two seasonal jackpots, the monsoon and summer bumper.

Follow the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 real-time on IndianExpress.com/elections. Check the Lok Sabha election schedule, your Lok Sabha constituency details as well as where Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi are campaigning in the Lok Sabha Election. On Twitter, follow @Decision2019 for the latest news and analysis.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Delhi HC dismisses plea seeking restrictions on media from publishing allegations against CJI
2 Weather forecast today, Cyclone Fani LIVE News: Cyclonic storm to turn 'severe' in next few hours, PM asks officials to take preventive measures
3 As Sri Lanka says bomber spent time in India, raids in Kerala districts