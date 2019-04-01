Toggle Menu
Kerala Win Win Lottery W-506 Results: First prize is Rs 65 lakh!

Kerala Win Win Lottery W-506 Today Results: With seven daily and multiple bumper draws, the lottery is one of the biggest cash flows in Kerala. The state government organises four festival bumper draws — Onam, Vishu, Christmas and Pooja/Dussehra.

Kerala Win Win Lottery Results: If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala.

Kerala Win Win Lottery W 506 Today Results: The Kerala state lottery department today will announce the results of Kerala Win Win Lottery W 506. The first prize is worth Rs 65 lakh, while the second and third are of Rs 10 lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000.

The live results will be announced at 3 pm. Official results would be available at 4 pm onwards on http://www.keralalotteries.com. The price of a single ticket is Rs 30, while the entire book costs Rs 750.

If the amount won is above Rs 5,000, the winners will have to surrender their tickets before a bank or government lottery office with id proofs.

There are two seasonal jackpots, the monsoon and summer bumper.

