Kerala Win Win Lottery W-489 results expected today

Kerala Win Win Lottery W 489 results: The first prize is Rs 65 lakh whereas the second and third prizes are worth Rs 10 lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively.

Kerala Win Win Lottery W 489 Results today at 3 pm

Kerala Win Win Lottery W 489 results: The Kerala state lottery department will announce the result of the Kerala Pournami Lottery RN 368 today. The results will be out at 3 pm and will be available on http://www.keralalotteries.com/ from 4 pm onwards.

The first prize is Rs 65 lakh whereas the second and third prizes are worth Rs 10 lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000. The price of a single ticket is Rs 30.

If the prize money is less than Rs 5000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala.

If the amount won is above Rs 5,000, the winners will have to surrender their tickets before a bank or government lottery office with identification proofs.

With seven daily and multiple bumper draws, the lottery is one of the biggest cash flows in Kerala.

The state government organises four festival bumper draws — Onam, Vishu, Christmas and Pooja/Dussehra. There are two seasonal jackpots, the monsoon and summer bumper.

