Kerala Weather Update: IMD issues yellow alert; Kerala braces for ‘hot and humid’ week

The overall weather pattern suggests typical pre-summer conditions, with intermittent rain offering brief relief but heat and humidity dominating most parts of Kerala.

By: Express Web Desk
2 min readMar 24, 2026 11:31 AM IST
KeralaHot and humid conditions are expected to prevail in these regions, especially in coastal and lowland areas. (file)
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The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for parts of Kerala, indicating the possibility of isolated heavy rainfall and weather-related discomfort, particularly due to heat and humidity.

In the last 24 hours, Kerala has recorded rainfall at one or two places, while Lakshadweep remained dry. Key rainfall figures included 1 cm each at Thiruvananthapuram Airport, Neyyattinkara, and parts of Pathanamthitta district.

Meanwhile, day temperatures showed no major change but remained above normal in Kottayam and Kollam, while staying normal elsewhere. Minimum temperatures also saw no significant variation.

Kerala weather Photo credit: IMD

However, the IMD has warned that maximum temperatures are likely to remain 2-3°C above normal in several districts till March 26. In Kollam and Palakkad, temperatures will be around 38°C, while in Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, and Thrissur, it will be around 37°C. Thiruvananthapuram, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod will experience temperatures of around 36°C.

Hot and humid conditions are expected to prevail in these regions, especially in coastal and lowland areas.

Here’s the forecast for the next week: March 23–29

March 23–26:

  • Isolated rain or thundershowers likely at one or two places.
  • Hot & humid conditions across Kerala.

March 27–29:

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  • Continued chances of isolated rainfall
  • No major weather warnings issued
  • Lakshadweep is expected to experience dry weather throughout the week.

There is no thunderstorm warning for Kerala.

Advisory for residents:

  • Stay hydrated and avoid prolonged exposure to heat
  • Take precautions against heat-related illnesses
  • Remain alert for sudden rain spells in isolated areas

The overall weather pattern suggests typical pre-summer conditions, with intermittent rain offering brief relief but heat and humidity dominating most parts of Kerala.

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