Kerala Weather Update: IMD issues yellow alert; Kerala braces for ‘hot and humid’ week

Hot and humid conditions are expected to prevail in these regions, especially in coastal and lowland areas. (file)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for parts of Kerala, indicating the possibility of isolated heavy rainfall and weather-related discomfort, particularly due to heat and humidity.

In the last 24 hours, Kerala has recorded rainfall at one or two places, while Lakshadweep remained dry. Key rainfall figures included 1 cm each at Thiruvananthapuram Airport, Neyyattinkara, and parts of Pathanamthitta district.

Meanwhile, day temperatures showed no major change but remained above normal in Kottayam and Kollam, while staying normal elsewhere. Minimum temperatures also saw no significant variation.

Photo credit: IMD Photo credit: IMD

However, the IMD has warned that maximum temperatures are likely to remain 2-3°C above normal in several districts till March 26. In Kollam and Palakkad, temperatures will be around 38°C, while in Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, and Thrissur, it will be around 37°C. Thiruvananthapuram, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod will experience temperatures of around 36°C.