Kerala Weather Update: IMD issues yellow alert; Kerala braces for ‘hot and humid’ week

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The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for parts of Kerala, indicating the possibility of isolated heavy rainfall and weather-related discomfort, particularly due to heat and humidity.
In the last 24 hours, Kerala has recorded rainfall at one or two places, while Lakshadweep remained dry. Key rainfall figures included 1 cm each at Thiruvananthapuram Airport, Neyyattinkara, and parts of Pathanamthitta district.
Meanwhile, day temperatures showed no major change but remained above normal in Kottayam and Kollam, while staying normal elsewhere. Minimum temperatures also saw no significant variation.
However, the IMD has warned that maximum temperatures are likely to remain 2-3°C above normal in several districts till March 26. In Kollam and Palakkad, temperatures will be around 38°C, while in Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, and Thrissur, it will be around 37°C. Thiruvananthapuram, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod will experience temperatures of around 36°C.
Hot and humid conditions are expected to prevail in these regions, especially in coastal and lowland areas.
March 23–26:
March 27–29:
There is no thunderstorm warning for Kerala.
The overall weather pattern suggests typical pre-summer conditions, with intermittent rain offering brief relief but heat and humidity dominating most parts of Kerala.
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