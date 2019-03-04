Kerala: Kozhikode to experience heatwave conditions, CM appeals to follow safety protocols

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heat wave conditions in Kozhikode district of Kerala on March 6 and 7, as temperatures rise in parts of Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

“Maximum temperatures are likely to rise by about 2-3 degrees Celsius over many parts of south peninsular India, it may cause heatwave conditions at isolated pockets likely over Tamil Nadu and Kerala during next 48 hours,” a weather bulletin issued on Monday morning said.

It further said that maximum temperatures were above normal (1.6 to 3 degrees Celsius) at many places over Kerala on Sunday.

The Palakkad station of the IMD on Monday recorded the highest maximum temperature in the state at 37.7 degrees Celsius followed by Punalur in Kollam district at 37.5 degrees Celsius.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in a Facebook post, cautioned people, particularly in Kozhikode district, as well as those residing in the belt ranging from Thrissur to Kannur to follow safety guidelines issued by the state disaster management authority (KSDMA).

The KSDMA asked people to refrain from getting exposed to direct sunlight from 11 am to 3 pm in order to avoid cases of sun-stroke. People have also been advised to keep a regular supply of drinking water to avoid dehydration, drink purified water and wear loose, light-coloured clothing while outside.

Additionally, the Labour Ministry has re-scheduled working hours of those who are prone to working in direct sunlight. Until further orders, outdoor work has been prevented between 12 noon to 3 pm.

Considered unusual in early summer, the heat wave conditions come months after the state experienced an extraordinary monsoon resulting in the century’s worst floods. From January 1 to February 28 this year, Kerala has reported 48 per cent deficiency in rainfall.