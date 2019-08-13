Kerala weather forecast: IMD predicts fresh spells of rain, red alert in three districts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Thiruvananthapuram Tuesday predicted fresh spells of active rainfall in Kerala on August 13 and 13. A red alert is sounded Tuesday in three districts — Alappuzha, Ernakulam and Idukki — which are likely to get heavy to very heavy rains. A red alert is issued in Malappuram and Palakkad for Wednesday.

Advertising

There is an orange alert in nine districts Tuesday, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Lok Sabha constituency Wayanad, one of the worst-affected areas.

Incessant torrential rainfall since last week has inundated several parts of the state, leaving at least 88 dead and 40 missing. Following a brief respite from the rainfall which had allowed officials to focus on relief operations, the IMD predictions have again prompted the state to brace for more showers.

Live updates on Kerala weather in Malayalam

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan Tuesday visited flood-affected regions of the state. At a relief camp in Meppadi in Wayanad, he said, “The government is with you.. we need to overcome all difficulties and hardships together.”

Advertising

“There are several people who have completely lost their houses and properties and suffered crop loss. Some more people, who have gone missing, are yet to be traced and efforts are on to find them,” he added.

“At present, we don’t have any details regarding the magnitude of loss there. Armymen have already reached there and the Air Force would join the rescue operations when the weather improves. People living in areas prone to landslide and flooding should move to relief camps,” he said.

Gandhi Monday had visited the landslide site and relief camps to take stock of the situation in his constituency. After a review meeting, he told the media that he has taken up the issue with the Prime Minister. “People have to be compensated for the loss. I don’t want to politicise the issue, as everyone is working together,” he said.

Also read | Street-vendor Naushad empties his garment warehouse for flood relief, wins Kerala’s love

Gandhi mentioned that the government needs to pay attention to the southern states where rains are creating havoc. “I think its a tragedy not only for Wayanad but also Kerala, and also some other southern states. The Central government needs to pay attention and aggressively support people of these states,” he said.