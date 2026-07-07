Before Kerala tunnel collapse, district collector’s warning was ignored

Minister tells Express that instructions to remove soil accumulating at the site were not complied with.

Written by: Nikhila Henry
3 min readUpdated: Jul 7, 2026 03:22 PM IST
Rescue operation underway after a landslide at Kalladi, near Meppadi tunnel project in Wayanad, Kerala. (PTI Photo)Rescue operation underway after a landslide at Kalladi, near Meppadi tunnel project in Wayanad, Kerala. (PTI Photo)
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On June 20, the district collector of Wayanad Meghashree D R wrote a letter stating that work at the twin tunnel project near Meenakshi area of Kerala’s Wayanad district should stop temporarily, until the soil accumulated post-tunnelling is removed from the area.

It is this soil which caved in, resulting in Tuesday’s landslide, Kerala’s Minister for Environment and Climate Change, Sunny Joseph, told The Indian Express. At least one person is dead, and seven are missing, while several others have been hospitalised.

“The district collector had given standing instructions to remove the soil that was accumulating at the site. The order was not considered, and the construction company went ahead with the tunnelling work,” Sunny Joseph said.

Konkan Railway Corporation is the implementing agency for the project, which is expected to be completed in four years. Construction of the tube tunnels has been awarded to Bhopal-based Dilip Buildcon, while the approach roads and bridges in the project will be constructed by Kolkata-based Royal Construct. The tunnel connects Anakkampoyil in Kozhikode to Meppadi in Wayanad.

Joseph said, “This is a manmade disaster because the warning was ignored. We are seriously looking into the lapses that put lives in danger.”

The length of the tunnel is measured at 8.2 km, making it one of the longest tunnel roads in India. The estimated cost of the tunnel is Rs 2,400 crore, and the aim is to reduce travel time between Kozhikode and Wayanad districts. Joseph said that Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan has taken cognisance of the alleged lapses.

It was only in April this year that the tunnelling project received the Supreme Court nod, as the apex court dismissed petitions by environmentalists who have been claiming that it could affect ecological and environmental balance in the Western Ghats. The project had received environmental clearance from the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change earlier, and the court upheld the ministry’s clearance.

The court, however, maintained that any “violations of environmental norms” that take place during construction would be open to legal challenge.

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Kerala’s environment minister and Kalpetta MLA T Siddique told the media, “Unscientific dumping of loose soil at the project site has led to the tragedy. This is not a natural disaster but a manmade one. Earlier, the government had given clear instructions to Konkan Railway Corporation to ensure all safety measures and stop the construction work during heavy rains.”

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Nikhila Henry
Nikhila Henry

Nikhila Henry is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Hyderabad. With a career spanning 17 years, she has established herself as an authoritative voice on South Indian affairs, specialising in the complex intersections of politics, education, and social justice. Experience & Career: Nikhila commenced her journalism career in 2007 as an education correspondent for The Times of India in Hyderabad,where she gained recognition for her coverage of student politics. Her professional trajectory includes a four-year tenure at The Hindu, where she focused on minority affairs and social welfare. In 2019, she took on a leadership role as the South Bureau Chief for The Quint, where she directed regional coverage across all five South Indian states. Her expansive career also includes a tenure at the BBC in New Delhi and contributions to prestigious international outlets such as The Sunday Times (London) and HuffPost India. Expertise & Focus Areas Nikhila’s reportage is marked by a deep-seated understanding of grassroots movements and institutional policy. Her core focus areas include: Regional Politics: Comprehensive analysis of the socio-political dynamics across South India. Education & Student Movements: Chronicling the evolution of Indian academics and the rise of youth activism. Minority Affairs: Rigorous reporting on the welfare, rights, and challenges facing marginalized communities. National Beat: Elevating regional stories to national prominence through investigative and on-ground reporting. Authoritativeness & Trust A respected figure in Indian media, Nikhila is not only a seasoned reporter but also an accomplished author and editor. She authored the critically acclaimed book The Ferment: Youth Unrest in India and edited Caste is Not a Rumour, a collection of writings by Rohith Vemula. Her dual background in daily news reporting and long-form authorship allows her to provide readers with a nuanced, historically-informed perspective on contemporary Indian society. Find all stories by Nikhila Henry here. ... Read More

 

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