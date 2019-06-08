At Wayanad roadshow, Rahul Gandhi renews attack on BJP

Congress president Rahul Gandhi reached Kerala on Friday for a three-day visit to his constituency of Wayanad, which he won with a margin of 4.31 lakh votes.

Advertising

After landing at Kozhikode airport, Rahul drove directly to reception meetings in various parts of Malappuram district, which is within Wayanad constituency. Braving heavy rain, hundreds of Congress and IUML workers joined Rahul in a roadshow held as a thanksgiving exercise.

Reviving his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the Lok Sabha poll debacle, Rahul accused him and the BJP of spreading “hatred and intolerance” and said the Congress would continue to fight them.

He said his party would emerge as a strong opposition and defend the poor. “Modi might have so much money. He might have the media by his side… He might have rich friends with him, but the Congress will continue to fight against the intolerance created by the BJP,” said Rahul, travelling in an open vehicle along with state leaders during the roadshow. “The hatred and intolerance created by the BJP and Modi will be dealt by the Congress with love and affection,” he said.

Advertising

As the vehicle inched its way through the crowded road, party workers danced with flags and posters with pictures of their party chief, chanting “we are with you”.

“I will fight for the people of Wayanad. I will take up the issues of Wayanad inside and outside Parliament. I will work for the constituency, work with you, listen to you,” Rahul told the crowd.

The Congress leader was staying at the public works department guest house in Kalpetta, the district headquarters of Wayanad, on Friday night. On Saturday he is slated to visit the MP’s facilitation centre at the district collectorate and then move to other reception centres in the district.

After meeting voters at six locations in Wayanad on Saturday, Rahul will camp in Kalpetta, and on Sunday he will tour parts of Kozhikode district, which also falls within Wayanad Lok Sabha seat.

-With PTI inputs