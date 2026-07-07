Landslide hits key tunnel project in Wayanad, several workers feared trapped

This is the picture of the landslides that struck the hilly areas near Meppadi in Kerala's Wayanad district in July 2024. (Source: Express Archives)

A landslide in the Meenakshi area of Kerala’s Wayanad district on Tuesday is feared to have trapped some people working on the under-construction Kozhikode-Wayanad twin tunnel project.

Meenakshi is only four kilometres from Chooralmala, one of the worst-hit villages of the devastating 2024 landslides that killed around 300 people and wiped out two villages.

Official sources said Wayanad has been witnessing torrential rain since Monday morning. NDRF teams, which have been camping in Wayanad, have rushed to the spot. Some vehicles, which had ferried workers to the construction site, were found buried. Locals rescued three people and rushed them to nearby hospitals.