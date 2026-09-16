6 days after delivery, this Collector was back at work. Now, a break and a message: ‘It’s not a must’

Wayanad Collector Meghashree D R with her three daughters at her office on Tuesday. (Express photo)

It was a regular working day for Meghashree D R, the Collector of Kerala’s Wayanad district.

On August 24, she attended to her official duties and functions before calling it a day. But instead of heading home, she checked herself straight into a hospital.

The next day, Meghashree gave birth to her third daughter.

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Barely six days later, she was back at work, resuming her responsibilities of the District Collector from her camp office.

On Wednesday, the 2017-batch IAS officer will finally proceed on her two-month maternity leave after handing over the charge to her successor, Chelsasini V.

On Tuesday, the District Collectorate office was witness to a heartwarming sight as Meghashree brought along her three daughters, including the newborn, to her farewell ceremony.