Kerala: VS Achuthanandan likely to step down as chief of administrative reforms commission

Former Kerala chief minister V S Achuthanandan is likely to step down from the post of chairman of the administrative reforms commission, a source close to the leader confirmed Saturday.

The 97-year-old Communist leader has chosen to give up office due to health reasons and has already vacated his official residence at Kowdiar in Thiruvananthapuram. He has moved to his son Arun Kumar’s residence in the city.

While a formal resignation is awaited, an official said the announcement will be made soon as the leader has already completed all the tasks under his purview. The decision comes in line with the completion of the tenure of the LDF government in May this year.

Achuthanandan, who served as the state’s chief minister between 2006 and 2011, was made the head of the then newly-formed administrative reforms commission in 2016 after the LDF came to power. It was seen as the LDF move to accommodate and keep Achuthanandan in good humour in return for making Pinarayi Vijayan the chief minister. Both leaders share a hostile relationship within the party.

Achuthanandan, due to age-related illnesses, has been keeping away from the public limelight for the past year, especially after Covid-19 infections surged in the state. He had campaigned for the LDF at a few public rallies in 2019 on account of public request.