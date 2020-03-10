Kerala vlogger who documented his stay in isolation ward discharged

Shakir Subhan flew to his hometown Kannur from Dubai after discontinuing his road trip. Shakir Subhan flew to his hometown Kannur from Dubai after discontinuing his road trip.

A Kerala-based vlogger, who sought to quell fears about the novel coronavirus through informative videos from an isolation ward at a government hospital in Kannur, was discharged on Sunday after testing negative for Covid-19.

Shakir Subhan, whose YouTube account ‘Mallu Traveler’ has more than 6 lakh subscribers, was admitted to the isolation ward at a government hospital in Kannur last week due to his travel history. Subhan, who began a road trip in October last year, covering several European countries and Iran, had cut short his tour in Azerbaijan after being denied entry to Georgia, and flew to his hometown Kannur from Dubai.

Appearing cheerful in the videos, Subhan documented how he walked through the Kannur airport with people maintaining a distance from him due to the suspected infection. “I’m travelling like the Prime Minister. They (airport officials) moved all the passengers away and removed the customs check. For the first time in my life, I feel like a VIP,” Subhan said in a video before an ambulance whisked him away to a hospital in Kannur. When an airport official asked him not to be afraid, he replied, “I am not afraid at all. Even if I have to be in bed for 15 days, I will enjoy. I will make sure not to spread the infection to anyone.”

At the isolation ward, Subhan credited the state government with respectful treatment of patients and cleanliness in wards. “There’s nothing to be scared about. Because we are living in Kerala. The health system in Kerala has been recognised by the world. Our doctors and nurses are great,” he said in a video.

In other clips, the vlogger detailed his diet as well as precautionary steps that must be taken by those travelling from the affected countries. “If anyone has symptoms, you must get admitted immediately. You shouldn’t stay at home and risk infecting your family… you should cancel all your trips… This is not a good time to travel,” said Subhan, who grabbed headlines in 2018 by hitchhiking from Kerala to Nepal in seven days while depending solely on the benevolence of strangers.

During his three-day stay in the isolation ward, he also managed to convince nurses who looked after him to subscribe to his YouTube channel. “We should never be scared of our medical system… I’m doing this for the Malayalis who want to understand how an isolation ward works. I want to give strength to them,” he said in a video. According to Subhan, the only problems in the hospital were mosquitoes and irregular water supply in the bathroom.

