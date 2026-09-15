Keralite vlogger, who claimed arrest by Mujahideen, now says she escaped arrest threat in Afghanistan

A Keralite woman travel vlogger, who had earlier claimed that she was arrested by the “Mujahideen” in Afghanistan, has now said that local authorities threatened to arrest her in Bamyan, citing the country’s law that women cannot travel without a male companion or guide.

“According to the law of this country, a woman cannot travel alone,” the vlogger, who runs the Facebook page Backpacker Arunima, said in a fresh social media post. She added that she had earlier been denied a permit in Jalalabad because she was travelling alone.

The authorities in Bamyan told her that she had violated the law and would be arrested, the vlogger claimed. Recounting the incident, she said she reached Bamyan around 7 pm and was questioned about her passport, visa and permit. She became extremely frightened after being told that she had violated the law.