Why 3 Kerala vice chancellors’ presence at event attracted ire from both CM and Opposition Leader

The presence of vice chancellors of three universities in Kerala at an event addressed by RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat has triggered a political controversy in the state, with both the Chief Minister and the Leader of Opposition condemning their attendance.

Bhagwat addressed a lecture series in Thiruvananthapuram Saturday on “100 years of the Sangh’s journey”. The event was attended by Kerala University VC Dr Moham Kunnummal, MG University VC Dr D Mavoothu and Malayalam University VC Dr C R Prasad, among other invited dignitaries and RSS leaders.

Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan said in a Facebook post that the attendance of the three VCs at Bhagwat’s event was a matter of serious concern. “It is a serious lapse on the part of the VCs, and is not in tune with the state’s educational tradition and the dignity of the post of the VCs. Kerala society holds the office of the VC in high regard,” the Chief Minister said.