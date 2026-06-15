Why 3 Kerala vice chancellors’ presence at event attracted ire from both CM and Opposition Leader

3 min readThiruvanananthapuramJun 15, 2026 06:40 AM IST
The presence of vice chancellors of three universities in Kerala at an event addressed by RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat has triggered a political controversy in the state, with both the Chief Minister and the Leader of Opposition condemning their attendance.
Bhagwat addressed a lecture series in Thiruvananthapuram Saturday on “100 years of the Sangh’s journey”. The event was attended by Kerala University VC Dr Moham Kunnummal, MG University VC Dr D Mavoothu and Malayalam University VC Dr C R Prasad, among other invited dignitaries and RSS leaders.
Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan said in a Facebook post that the attendance of the three VCs at Bhagwat’s event was a matter of serious concern. “It is a serious lapse on the part of the VCs, and is not in tune with the state’s educational tradition and the dignity of the post of the VCs. Kerala society holds the office of the VC in high regard,” the Chief Minister said.
“Any action that encourages communalism, whoever may be responsible for it, will not be accepted. Nor will it be tolerated. The three vice chancellors should apologise to Kerala,” Satheesan added.
State Higher Education Minister Roji M John said that at a time when “efforts are on to weaken the secular nature of universities,VCs should not have adopted such an approach”.
“They should show the decency to admit before the public that they were wrong in attending the event,” John said.
Opposition Leader Pinarayi Vijayan termed the incident an example of how the RSS is “attempting to tighten its grip on the higher education sector”. “Why are the UDF and the state leadership hesitant to oppose the BJP and the Sangh Parivar?” Vijayan asked.
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Vijayan’s statement came before CM Satheesan posted his criticism of the VCs on Facebook.
From the start of the new Congress-led UDF government coming to power in Kerala, the state’s ruling party has been facing the allegation that it has “surrendered to the Sangh Parivar agenda”. The swearing-in ceremony of the Cabinet had run into a controversy over the full rendition of Vande Mataram, but Satheesan had defended the government, saying the event was organised by the Lok Bhavan. Later, the Congress was under fire from the Left over the appointment of the Kottayam-based MG University’s VC, whom the Opposition claimed was an RSS nominee.