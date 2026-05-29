‘Vande Mataram’ row becomes first major controversy for Kerala’s new government

Kerala’s new Congress-led government faces its first major controversy after the Assembly played only two stanzas of Vande Mataram during the Governor’s address.

Controversy marked the first session of the newly elected Kerala Legislative Assembly Friday after the Congress government chose not to play the full version of ‘Vande Mataram’ ahead of the Governor’s formal address to the House.

The official band played only two stanzas of ‘Vande Mataram’, disregarding the directive from the Lok Bhavan. The government decided to skip the full version of the national song after its rendition during the Cabinet swearing-in ceremony sparked controversy, with the Opposition LDF alleging Chief Minister V D Satheesan had surrendered before the Sangh Parivar.

Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar later expressed discontent over the issue and flagged a protocol violation. Addressing the media at Lok Bhavan, the Governor said: “Yesterday, we had insisted that whenever the governor is present, as per protocol, ‘Vande Mataram’ has to be sung fully. It was not sung, but only played by the band. Yet they could have played it fully. I have spoken to the assembly speaker. Let us see how things develop”.