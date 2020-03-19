Coronavirus: Kerala urges religious leaders to control crowds at places of worship

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (File) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (File)

In an effort to check the spread of coronavirus, the Kerala government on Wednesday urged religious leaders to reduce turnout at places of worship, and said religious leaders have promised support.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told media that the situation in the state is under control but things can worsen any time.

“There is a large crowd at prayers and religious gatherings, which should be avoided in the present scenario. Religious heads have agreed to reduce the crowd, and they have given full support for the government’s initiatives,” he said.

Let the rituals be held, but people should keep away, Vijayan said.

He said the crowd at Sree Kurumba Bhagavathy Temple in Kodungallur, where festival would begin this week, should be reduced. Temple office-bearers have promised support, it was informed.

After Vijayan held a discussion with religious leaders through video-conferencing, the Catholic Church issued a circular stating that mass service could be abandoned as part of crowd control measures and bishops of respective diocese can decide on that. The Church also dropped the pilgrimage to St Thomas shrine at Malayatoor, in Ernakulam, for the next two weeks.

Besides, several mosques have announced stopping of public namaaz in the present evolving situation.

Meanwhile, a UK citizen who is reported to have tested positive for COVID-19 was on Wednesday administered a combination of Ritonavir and Lopinavir, used for treatment of HIV, it was learnt.

