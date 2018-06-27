Kerala: Two more Kasaragod families missing for 10 days

Intelligence sources said the missing persons, including minors, had been in Dubai, from where they went missing since June 16. (Source: Google Maps) Intelligence sources said the missing persons, including minors, had been in Dubai, from where they went missing since June 16. (Source: Google Maps)

Two years after a group of Muslim men and women from Kasaragod district migrated to Afghanistan allegedly to join the IS, two more families from the district have gone missing under mysterious circumstances. Intelligence sources said the missing persons, including minors, had been in Dubai, from where they went missing since June 16. “Preliminary probe has revealed that these missing persons have reached Yemen to join hands with Salafi hardliners,’’ sources said.

On Tuesday, police registered a missing case based on the complaint of Abdul Hameed of Chemmanadu village, that his daughter Nazira was missing along with her husband Savad and their three children from Dubai. Savad was working in Dubai for two years. His second wife Rayhanath is also missing. Another youth named Ansar is reportedly missing from Dubai along with his wife Zeenath and their three children. “The missing families are known as followers of ultra-conservative Salafi movement,’’ sources said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App