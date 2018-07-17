Kerala: Two arrested for the assault and murder of Bengali migrant labourer

Kurup accused Roy and his relative of stealing poultry in the area but the duo maintained that they were innocent. Kurup accused Roy and his relative of stealing poultry in the area but the duo maintained that they were innocent.

Police has arrested two persons in connection with the assault and subsequent death of a Bengali migrant labourer in Kollam district of Kerala. On June 24, Manik Roy (50), a native of Malda in West Bengal working as a mason’s helper in Anchal, was walking home with a relative after buying a hen when he was confronted by Sasidhara Kurup (60) and Asif (23), both residents of the area, police said. Kurup accused Roy and his relative of stealing poultry in the area but the duo maintained that they were innocent.

“Manik had been working in Kerala for about three years so he knew Malayalam well. He insisted that they had bought the hen themselves. But soon, a scuffle ensued and Manik’s relative ran away. Manik was assaulted by Kurup and Asif leading to his nose bleeding and he was admitted to a private hospital,” said Sati Kumar, circle inspector, Anchal.

Police say Manik’s statement was taken the same day from the hospital and a case was registered for causing hurt against Kurup and Asif under sections 341, 294 and 323 of the IPC. They were arrested and released on bail. With regard to Manik’s condition, he was discharged after a day as no fracture of the nose or any other serious injuries was found by doctors. His head was reportedly not examined by doctors as Manik did not report any pain.

Over the next few weeks, Manik spoke of experiencing headaches and even showed up at another private hospital where a CT scan of the brain was advised. On July 15, he suddenly collapsed and died on way to the hospital. The report of the postmortem examination, conducted at the Medical College in Kollam, confirmed that his death was due to a sustained injury to the backside of his head and neck.

CI Sati Kumar said both Kurup and Asif have been arrested on the charge of murder and produced before a magistrate. He said the police is recording statements of doctors who had treated Manik earlier to understand why the injury sustained to his head in the aftermath of the assault was not detected.

