Kerala TPR rises to 18%, govt to ramp up tests

Kerala government Tuesday decided to ramp up testing in districts where vaccination is relatively low, amid a constant rise in test positivity rate in the state.

While the test positivity rate (TPR) at the national level is below 3 per cent for the last two months, it has been climbing up in Kerala – it touched 18.04 per cent on Tuesday against 10 per cent a month ago. The state on Tuesday reported 24,296 new cases taking the active caseload to 1.59 lakh.

At a review meeting, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan directed that as Wayanad, Pathanamthitta, Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam have better vaccination coverage, only symptomatic people would be tested in these four districts. In these districts, more than 70 per cent of the targeted people, aged above 18 year, have received one dose of vaccine.

Extensive testing would be held in 10 districts where vaccination is below 70 per cent.

Health Minister Veena George said Kerala aims to ensure first dose for all above the age of 18 by the end of September. As on Monday, 67 per cent of the targeted population had received the first dose of vaccine in Kerala.

The minister said as Onam festival was marked by relaxations in lockdown norms for shopping, there is every possibility for an increase in cases. “Hospitals should be ready… Home isolation of patients should be effectively ensured. If anyone who attended a public function was tested positive, all others in the function should compulsorily undergo Covid-19 test,” said the minister.