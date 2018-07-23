Kerala tops in governance, Tamil Nadu second, says report

“Kerala has topped the Public Affairs Index (PAI) for 2018 as the best-governed state for the third consecutive year since 2016 among large states,” said PAC at an event in Bengaluru. (Kerala Assembly) “Kerala has topped the Public Affairs Index (PAI) for 2018 as the best-governed state for the third consecutive year since 2016 among large states,” said PAC at an event in Bengaluru. (Kerala Assembly)

Kerala stands as the best-governed state in the country followed by Tamil Nadu, according to the Public Affairs Index 2018 released by Bengaluru-based think-tank Public Affairs Centre (PAC). While Telangana, Karnataka and Gujarat are ranked third, fourth and fifth, respectively, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and Bihar ranked the lowest on the index, indicating higher social and economic inequalities in the states.

“Kerala has topped the Public Affairs Index (PAI) for 2018 as the best-governed state for the third consecutive year since 2016 among large states,” said PAC at an event in Bengaluru.

Released annually since 2016, the index examines governance performance in the states through a data-based framework, ranking them on social and economic development they are able to provide. Founded in 1994 by renowned economist and scholar, late Samuel Paul, the think-tank works to mobilise a demand for better governance in the country.

Among smaller states (with population less than two crore), Himachal Pradesh topped the list, followed by Goa, Mizoram, Sikkim and Tripura which figured among the top five states with good governance. Nagaland, Manipur and Meghalaya were ranked at the bottom of the index among small states.

A total of 30 focus subjects and 100 indicators were measured to derive the PAI, relying solely upon government data. The PAC said it was not keen to access private data sources that may be interpreted as “biased”.

