Kerala to start MSP for vegetables from Nov 1

The Kerala government is set to introduce a minimum support price (MSP) for 16 vegetables, starting from November 1.

As per the cabinet decision on Wednesday, the state Agriculture Department will implement the scheme with the support of local self-governing bodies and the Cooperative Department.

State Agriculture Minister V S Sunil Kumar said the move will encourage farmers to cultivate the vegetables which have been included in the scheme and would help increase vegetable production in Kerala. The rate has been already fixed after factoring in cost of production and productivity, he said.

In the first phase, 1600 –odd primary agricultural credit co-operative societies will collect the listed products from farmers through the state-run HORTICORP, Vegetable and Fruit Promotion Council Kerala (VFPCK) and other wholesale markets. Local self-governing bodies will provide the gap in funds for the cooperative societies, if required. The amount would be credited to the accounts of the farmers enrolled in the scheme.

