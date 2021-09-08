Kerala to relax Covid curbs, says CM Pinarayi Vijayan

The Kerala government on Tuesday decided to ease restrictions imposed to curb the spread of Covid-19 by lifting night curfew and lockdown on Sundays with immediate effect, and reopening higher educational institutions for final-year students from next month.

The state has been under pressure to ease restrictions even though test positivity rate (TPR) has been hovering above the 15-per cent mark — against less than 3 per cent at the national level — for more than two months.

Following a review meeting on Tuesday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told the media that there is no significant increase of cases in the current week, compared to last week’s figures.

He said that in the prevailing situation the state has decided to do away with night curfew and complete lockdown. From October 4, permission will be given to all colleges to open for teachers and final year students of degree and postgraduate courses, if they have taken at least one vaccine shot.