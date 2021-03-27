Kerala to launch judicial probe into ‘disclosure’ by gold smuggling accused

The Kerala cabinet Friday decided to institute a judicial probe into the alleged disclosure by two key accused in the gold smuggling case that the Enforcement Directorate “forced” them to “confess” against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Sources in the Chief Minister’s Office said the order regarding the judicial commission would be issued only after the consent of the Election Commission as the model code of conduct is in force in the state.

“This is not a probe against any central agency (ED). The probe would be to find the truth behind the disclosures of the accused (a voice clip and a letter to a district judge). The judicial probe would cover conspiracy angle, if any,’’ a CMO official said.

The decision of the CPI(M)-led government to go for a judicial probe comes a week after the state police registered a case against unnamed officials of the ED, saying these officials forced the key accused, Swapna Suresh, to make a statement against Vijayan as part of a criminal conspiracy to create false evidence.

The government appointed retired high court judge V K Mohan to the probe commission.

In an audio clip that made it to the public domain last November, Swapna—in jail since July 2020—is allegedly heard saying that “they” (officials) were “forcing her to confess” she had traveled to the UAE with M Sivasankar, former Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, also an accused in the case, for financial negotiations meant for the CM. She claimed the officials said they would make her an approver if she acted according to their instructions.

On March 5, another accused in gold smuggling case, Sandeep Nair, had written to the district judge in Ernakulam, alleging that ED officials were forcing him to name the CM in the case.

ED officials said the accused were trying to divert attention.