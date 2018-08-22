Kerala to get cyclone warning centre

An Army unit at Eloor prepares to leave after rescue operations. (Photo: Nirmal Harindran) An Army unit at Eloor prepares to leave after rescue operations. (Photo: Nirmal Harindran)

A Cyclone Warning Centre (CWC) will be set up in Thiruvananthapuram in a month, the Ministry of Earth Sciences said on Tuesday. The proposal to set up the centre follows several incidents of tropical cyclones and severe weather events that have affected Kerala and Karnataka coasts in recent times, ministry officials said.

The announcement was made by Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, who stated that the specilised centre, equipped with all required weather forecasting tools, would come up at the Meteorological Centre in Thiruvananthapuram.

The India Met Department currently has cyclone warning centres in Chennai, Vishakapatnam, Bhubaneswar, Kolkata, Ahmedabad and Mumbai. “This centre will cater to the needs of Kerala and Karnataka and be equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure including forecasting tools to issue weather warnings and coastal bulletins.” said a ministry statement, adding that it will better inform the fishermen community.

Speaking to The Indian Express, M Rajeevan, Secretary, MoES said, “With the CWC in Thiruvananthapuram, we will be better equipped to track weather systems over Kerala and Karnataka and overall southern regions along the west coast.”

When asked if the urgency for the Thiruvananthapuram centre was felt after the heavy rain last week, Rajeevan said, “This centre was being considered since Cyclone Ockhi.”

The MoES also said it would set up another C-Band Doppler Weather Radar at Mangalore by end-2019, which will cover the northern parts of Kerala. “At present, there are two Doppler Weather Radars in the state, at Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram. With these 3 radars, the entire state will be covered for monitoring of rainfall and severe weather events, and adequately warn people well in advance,” said a statement. —With inputs from New Delhi

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App