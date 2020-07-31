Kerala to begin home isolation for asymptomatic Covid-19 patients

CM Pinarayi Vijayan said home isolation would be allowed for health workers who tested positive on an experimental basis. (File) CM Pinarayi Vijayan said home isolation would be allowed for health workers who tested positive on an experimental basis. (File)

The Kerala government has decided to implement home care isolation for Covid-19 patients. In the first phase of the plan, health workers who have tested positive but are asymptomatic would be allowed to opt for home care isolation on an experimental basis.

After a review meeting, CM Pinarayi Vijayan told the media that an expert committee has recommended that home care isolation could be implemented as per ICMR guidelines. “Most patients are asymptomatic and do not require intensive care. Such patients have been moved to Covid first line treatment centres. They have been put up at such centres to prevent transmission of the disease. Such asymptomatic would be allowed for home care isolation,” he said.

Vijayan said home isolation would be allowed for health workers who tested positive on an experimental basis. “Nobody would be forced. Government is not abandoning patients as alleged by the Opposition,” he said.

