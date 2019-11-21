Kerala to ban single-use plastic from Jan 1, 2020

Kerala’s ruling LDF government decided Thursday to enforce a state-wide ban on single-use plastic beginning January 1, 2020. The cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, took the decision in the wake of extreme environmental and health effects caused by single-use plastics in the state. Those violating the government ban would be charged under strict provisions of the Environment Protection Act, 1986.

The government decision is in line with the recommendations put forward by an expert technical committee formed to evaluate the usage of plastic. The expert committee report had stated that plastic usage had come down by over 70 per cent after bans were enforced in Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra.

Items that would fall under the plastic ban of the government include carry bags of all sizes, sheets, cooling films, plates, cups, spoons, straws, forks, decorative pieces made using thermocol and styrofoam, paper cups having plastic coating, flags, water pouches, juice packets, pet bottles under 300 ml, garbage bags and PVC flex materials. At the same time, plastic items set aside for export and those used in the health sector have been kept away from the ban.

Manufacturers, wholesalers and small-time retailers violating the ban would be fined with Rs 10,000. Second-time offenders would be fined Rs 25,000. If laws are violated again by such persons, they would be fined Rs 50,000 and their licenses cancelled. Secretaries of municipalities, corporations, block panchayats and village panchayats can enforce the rules, apart from officials of the pollution control board, district collectors and district magistrates.

The government also makes it clear that enterprises like Milma, Kerala Water Authority, Bevco and Kerafed are responsible for taking back their plastic-made utensils and carry-bags from the public in return for money under the ‘extended producers responsibility’ (EPR) plan.

The cabinet added that five per cent of the land owned by industrial parks must be set aside for the treatment and recycling of heavy waste. Companies producing environment-friendly alternatives to plastic bags would be encouraged by the government.

The Kerala government’s decision to enforce the plastic ban comes just months after Prime Minister Narendra Modi exhorted the public to shun single-use plastic and move towards renewable alternatives. Governments in the past in Kerala have enforced bans on plastic carry bags of specific weight, although such diktats have regularly failed in the absence of affordable alternatives.