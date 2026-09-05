8 killed in late-night car-truck crash in Kerala’s Thrissur

A late-night drive from Guruvayur towards Kodungallur ended in a fatal crash for eight people in Kerala’s Thrissur district after the car they were travelling by crashed into a parked truck.

The accident took place at around 11.40 pm on Friday at Panambikkunnu in Kaipamangalam. The victims are believe to be students from neighbouring Tamil Nadu, according to police.

STORY | Eight killed as car rams into parked lorry in Keralam’s Thrissur Eight people, believed to be students from neighbouring Tamil Nadu, have been killed in a tragic road accident in central Keralam's Thrissur district, police said on Saturday. READ: https://t.co/PSaeLyLfQS… pic.twitter.com/q4p095dcCY — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 5, 2026

The impact was so severe that all eight occupants died on the spot. Locals, along with fire and rescue personnel and police, rushed to the scene and pulled the victims from the car.

The bodies were later taken to the mortuary at Thrissur Medical College, as per PTI reports. The car bore a Tamil Nadu registration and police are working to verify those who were killed in the accident and how the accident took place.