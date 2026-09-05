8 killed in late-night car-truck crash in Kerala’s Thrissur

The impact was so severe that all eight occupants died on the spot

By: Express Web Desk
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Sep 5, 2026 09:07 AM IST
kerala thrissur accidentKerala accident. (Source: PTI/ Screengrab)
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A late-night drive from Guruvayur towards Kodungallur ended in a fatal crash for eight people in Kerala’s Thrissur district after the car they were travelling by crashed into a parked truck.

The accident took place at around 11.40 pm on Friday at Panambikkunnu in Kaipamangalam. The victims are believe to be students from neighbouring Tamil Nadu, according to police.

The impact was so severe that all eight occupants died on the spot. Locals, along with fire and rescue personnel and police, rushed to the scene and pulled the victims from the car.

The bodies were later taken to the mortuary at Thrissur Medical College, as per PTI reports. The car bore a Tamil Nadu registration and police are working to verify those who were killed in the accident and how the accident took place.

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