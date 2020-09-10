Kerala: Three RSS workers arrested for SDPI worker’s murder

An official said Tuesday’s incident occurred when Swala-hudeen and his two sisters were returning home in a car.

Police have arrested three RSS workers in connection with the murder of a Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) worker in Kannur on Tuesday. SDPI is the political outfit of Popular Front of India. Sayed Swalahudeen (30), from Kolayad in Kannur, died after he was attacked while returning home, police said. The three RSS workers who were arrested are M Amal Raj (22), Prabin P K (23) and Asikala M (25), all from Chittariparamba village in Kannur.

Police sources said the three arrested persons were not directly involved in the attack, but had helped the assailants. “We are ascertaining the number of persons involved in the incident. A clear picture will emerge in two days,” said an official.

An official said Tuesday’s incident occurred when Swala-hudeen and his two sisters were returning home in a car. A two-wheeler hit the car from behind. When Swalahudeen and his sister Rahida stepped out, they were reportedly attacked with weapons. The attackers allegedly threatened Rahida, who tried to stop them from attacking her brother, and he sustained injuries on his neck and head. Rahida also sustained minor injuries.

After the assailants fled, local residents rushed Swalahudeen and his sister to the general hospital in Thalassery, where he was declared brought dead.

Swalahudeen was the seventh accused in the 2018 murder of RSS worker Shyamaprasad, the police said. His brother Nizamudeen was also an accused in the case. Swalahudeen was released on bail.

Shyamaprasad’s murder was reportedly in retaliation to an alleged RSS attack on Ayoob, also an SDPI worker. Amal Raj, who has been arrested in the Swalahudeen murder case, was allegedly involved in the assault on Ayoob.

SDPI state president Abdul Majeed Faizy alleged that Swalahudeen was killed by a gang of RSS and BJP. “Swalahudeen hailed from a prominent family. Sangh Parivar had a grudge against the family… He was falsely implicated in the murder of an RSS worker in 2018,” said Faizy.

BJP Kannur district president N Haridasan said, “Let police find out who was behind the murder and the reason, whether political or personal. Our organisation was not involved in the murder, which we have deplored.”

Local sources said Swalahudeen had feared retaliation from political rivals and had indicated this to his friends.

Thalassery police subdivision, where the incident occurred, is known for political murders involving CPI(M) and Sangh Parivar. Last week, a blast occurred in a CPI(M) stronghold while a gang was engaged in bomb-making. Four of those arrested — all from the CPI(M) — had been involved in murder or attempt to murder cases.

