Amid pandemic, Kerala terminates services of 432 medical staff for unauthorised absence

A new testing lab at the Medical College Hospital in Ernakulam. (Express file photo)

The Kerala government has terminated from service 432 medical personnel, including 385 doctors, who were on unauthorised leave for years, Health Minister K K Shailaja said on Saturday.

Despite being given several opportunities, these employees had not shown any inclination to join duty following which it was decided to dismiss them, the minister said in a press release.

Directions had been issued to the health department to identify such staff who have kept away from work for years and take strict disciplinary action against them.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, this is the time that the services of the doctors and other health staff were needed most.

It was due to this reason that the government decided to take stern action against such personnel, she said. Earlier, 36 doctors, who had not been attending duty, had been dismissed from service.

Besides doctors, 20 nurses and five health inspectors are among those who have been removed from service.

