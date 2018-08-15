Kerala tells Idukki residents to go to camps, Tamil Nadu to release dam water

The flooded Pampa river. (Photo: Leju Kamal) The flooded Pampa river. (Photo: Leju Kamal)

THE KERALA government urged people living in Idukki district of the state to move to camps on Tuesday night after Tamil Nadu government said that it has to release water from upstream Mullaperiyar dam.

Water level at the 123-year-old dam has risen to 138 feet, inching close to the permissible level of 142 feet, it was informed. Tamil Nadu government, the custodian of the dam, has informed Idukki administration about the possibility of discharging water to Kerala.

Water from Mullaperiyar would flow down to Idukki reservoir, which is already brimming with a storage of 2,397 feet against its maximum capacity of 2403 feet. Idukki dam is at present discharging water at the rate of 600 cubic meters per second due to increased inflow to the dam.

Kerala Chief Secretary Tom Jose stated in an official release that the State Relief Commissioner of Tamil Nadu has informed that the state may release water to Kerala side of Periyar from Mullaperiyar reservoir. Kerala has therefore decided to release more water from Cheruthoni dam of Idukki reservoir, Jose stated. People living close to Periyar river in Ernakulam, Idukki and Thrissur have been advised to move to camps.

