Kerala teen wanted an iPhone, so planned her grandfather’s murder: Cops

According to police, the three-member gang recorded visuals of the murder and shared them with the girl, who was living away from her grandfather at the time.

Probing the murder of a 65-year-old man in Kerala’s Alappuzha, police have found that his minor granddaughter allegedly hired her friends — all teenagers — to commit the brutal killing for money.

According to police, the three-member gang recorded visuals of the murder and shared them with the girl, who was living away from her grandfather at the time. The gang stole six sovereigns of gold ornaments from the victim’s rented house, where he had been alone for the last few days. His wife was in the hospital with their daughter, who had been admitted for a planned delivery.

“The girl wanted to buy an iPhone for herself and a bike for her boyfriend. She conspired with her friends once she realised the victim was alone at home. She is in custody, and we are verifying her statements,” said a police officer.