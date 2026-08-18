Kerala teen wanted iPhone for herself, bike for boyfriend. She planned grandfather’s murder with 3 friends

According to police, the three-member gang recorded visuals of the murder and shared them with the girl. The evidence was found on her phone

Written by: Shaju Philip
2 min readThiruvananthapuramUpdated: Aug 18, 2026 02:52 PM IST
kerala policePolice said murder charges will be invoked against the four arrested persons, but the case will be treated under relevant sections of the Juvenile Justice Act. (Representational image)
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Probing the murder of a 65-year-old man in Kerala’s Alappuzha, police have found that his minor granddaughter allegedly hired her friends — all teenagers — to commit the brutal killing for money.

According to police, the three-member gang recorded visuals of the murder and shared them with the girl, who was living away from her grandfather at the time. The gang stole six sovereigns of gold ornaments from the victim’s rented house, where he had been alone for the last few days. His wife was in the hospital with their daughter, who had been admitted for a planned delivery.

“The girl wanted to buy an iPhone for herself and a bike for her boyfriend. She conspired with her friends once she realised the victim was alone at home. She is in custody, and we are verifying her statements,” said a police officer.

According to police, the man was found dead with his hands and legs tied with a piece of cloth. Local residents last saw him on Saturday evening.

The granddaughter, who was staying at a relative’s house, came to the rented house on Monday morning and alerted neighbours, saying no one was answering the door. The neighbours forced their way in and then alerted police.

His body was found with a rope tightened around his neck, which prima facie indicated that he had been smothered to death. The house was ransacked and gold was missing.

On Monday, police noticed the girl’s impassive demeanour following the death; she also insisted on attending an ongoing term examination at school. The conspiracy unfolded when police questioned her in detail and examined her mobile phone, which showed that the teen gang had shared visuals of the murder.

The arrested teenagers hail from Kollam.

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“The trio had reached Alappuzha by train on Saturday night and entered the house through a rear door. They also tried to destroy evidence by throwing chilli powder around the house,” said an officer.

Police said murder charges will be invoked against the four arrested persons, but the case will be treated under relevant sections of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Shaju Philip
Shaju Philip

Shaju Philip is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, where he leads the publication's coverage from Kerala. With over 25 years of experience in mainstream journalism, he is one of the most authoritative voices on the socio-political, religious, and developmental landscape of South India. Expertise, Experience, and Authority Decades of Regional Specialization: Shaju has spent more than two decades documenting the "Kerala Model" of development, its complex communal dynamics, and its high-stakes political environment. Key Coverage Beats: His extensive reporting portfolio includes: Political & Governance Analysis: In-depth tracking of the LDF and UDF coalitions, the growth of the BJP in the state, and the intricate workings of the Kerala administration. Crime & Investigative Journalism: Noted for his coverage of high-profile cases such as the gold smuggling probe, political killings, and the state’s counter-terrorism efforts regarding radicalization modules. Crisis Management: He has led ground-level reporting during major regional crises, including the devastating 2018 floods, the Nipah virus outbreaks, and the Covid-19 pandemic response. ... Read More

 

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