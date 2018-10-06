Kerala, Tamil Nadu weather LIVE: Cyclonic storm predicted, rains to intensify on Sunday

Fishermen have been asked to return, venturing into sea has been stopped. Beaches in the district are closed. Fishermen have been asked to return, venturing into sea has been stopped. Beaches in the district are closed.

The Indian Meteorological Department Saturday issued a bulletin indicating that a depression has

formed over the southeast and adjoining east central Arabian Sea. Heavy rains are predicted in Kerala and Tamil Nadu on Sunday. According to IMD, the depression is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm in the next 24 hours and move northwestwards towards South Oman and adjoining Yemen coasts during the next five days. Following the IMD’s cyclone, Kerala state disaster management and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has opened a special cell coordination.

The government is also closely monitoring the water levels in various dams in the state. Shutters of 14 dams have been opened to avoid floods downstream. Water at 100 cubic per second will be discharged from Idamalayar dam from Saturday. The water level in Idukki — the largest reservoir in Kerala — was 2387.68 ft as on Friday evening against the full reservoir level of 2403 ft.

The cyclone warning has also been communicated to all Fisher Unions and Department Officials. More than 1200 fishing boats have been anchored off Malpe due to bad weather.