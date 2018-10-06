Follow Us:
Saturday, October 06, 2018
Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need
  • Kerala, Tamil Nadu weather LIVE: Cyclonic storm predicted, rains to intensify on Sunday
Kerala, Tamil Nadu weather LIVE: Cyclonic storm predicted, rains to intensify on Sunday

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: October 6, 2018 10:50:23 pm
Fishermen have been asked to return, venturing into sea has been stopped. Beaches in the district are closed.

The Indian Meteorological Department Saturday issued a bulletin indicating that a depression has
formed over the southeast and adjoining east central Arabian Sea. Heavy rains are predicted in Kerala and Tamil Nadu on Sunday. According to IMD, the depression is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm in the next 24 hours and move northwestwards towards South Oman and adjoining Yemen coasts during the next five days. Following the IMD’s cyclone, Kerala state disaster management and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has opened a special cell coordination.

The government is also closely monitoring the water levels in various dams in the state. Shutters of 14 dams have been opened to avoid floods downstream. Water at 100 cubic per second will be discharged from Idamalayar dam from Saturday. The water level in Idukki — the largest reservoir in Kerala — was 2387.68 ft as on Friday evening against the full reservoir level of 2403 ft.

The cyclone warning has also been communicated to all Fisher Unions and Department Officials. More than 1200 fishing boats have been anchored off Malpe due to bad weather.

Live Blog

Kerala, Tamil Nadu rain LIVE updates

22:50 (IST) 06 Oct 2018
1200 fishing boats have been anchored off Malpe due to bad weather

In all, 1200 fishing boats have been anchored off Malpe due to bad weather and 17 other state fishing boats including those from Tamil Nadu and Kerala have also taken shelter at Malpe harbour.

Anticipating very heavy to extremely heavy rain in the next 48 hours, the Kerala department sounded red alert in districts of Idukki and Malappuram and orange alert for 5 of 14 districts on Saturday. A defence spokesperson said the Coast Guard and Navy have been engaged in surveillance up to 200 nautical miles from the Kerala coast. “Three ships and two Dornier aircrafts have been deployed. In Wayanad, shutters of Banasurasagar dam, which had overflowed and inundated five panchayats overnight in August, were lifted.

