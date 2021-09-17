Inter-state river disputes: Tamil Nadu, Kerala hold third round of talks

Tamil Nadu and Kerala on Friday held their third round of talks between respective committees set up to discuss various inter-state river water disputes.

An official release from the Tamil Nadu government said that separate panels were established earlier to discuss the Parambikulam-Aliyar and Pandiyaru-Punnambuzha issues and two meetings had held earlier in 2019 and 2020.

“The third round of talks of these committees were held virtually today,” it said.

Tamil Nadu raised matters, including the Anaimalaiyaru scheme, Neeraru-Nallaru linking, getting the Central nod for removing 23 trees on Baby dam and Mullaiperiyar reservoir, releasing of water from Neyyar dam to benefit irrigation lands in Kanniyakumari’s Vilavankode taluk, among others, the release said.

The subjects flagged by Kerala include renewing the Parambikulam-Aliyar project agreement and one on producing electricity from Mullaiperiyar dam, it said.

While Tamil Nadu was represented by a team of officials headed by PWD Additional Chief Secretary Sandeep Saxena, Kerala Water Resources Additional Chief Secretary T K Jose led the Kerala side.