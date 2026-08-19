Swell surge alert: High waves warning for Kerala, TN, and Lakshadweep coasts

The regions indicated in red will be affected by the swell surge on August 19 and 20. (Image Credit: Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services)

The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services has warned that the coasts of Kerala, southern Tamil Nadu, and the Lakshadweep islands will experience a severe swell surge on Wednesday and Thursday, cautioning coastal communities that seawater could gush into interior areas off the shore.

Swell surge refers to sudden ocean flooding that leads to the gushing in of seawater. These waves originate in deep oceans and travel long distances before hitting the coast as heavy, rolling surges.

“The coastal regions are under a swell surge alert. The low-lying coastal areas are particularly vulnerable. There should be a total suspension of operational and recreational (tourism) activities at the beach or the nearshore regions,” the Hyderabad-based institute suggested.