PM Modi Kerala Tamil Nadu Visit Live Updates: Modi accuses DMK of thriving on dynasty, corruption and cultural abuse at TN NDA rally

PM Modi Kerala Tamil Nadu Visit Live Updates: Addressing an NDA rally in poll-bound Tamil Nadu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched an attack on the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, alleging that dynasty politics, corruption, disrespect towards women, and the erosion of Tamil culture have become the party’s pathways to power. Modi said such practices have harmed the state’s values and development, asserting that the NDA offers a governance model rooted in integrity, respect for women, and cultural pride.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Kerala today to mark the grand launch of NDA’s campaign for 2026 Assembly elections in the poll-bound state. He kicked off the campaign by holding a massive roadshow in Thiruvananthapuram. He laid foundation stones of various developmental projects and flagged off four new trains and is also expected to address a public rally.

Story continues below this ad Tamil Nadu’s resolution against VB G RAM G Act: Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu government is likely to move a resolution opposing the VB G RAM G Act in the state Assembly today, seeking the reinstatement of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA). Chief Minister MK Stalin announced this during a debate on the motion of thanks to the governor’s address. Live Updates Jan 23, 2026 05:16 PM IST PM Modi Tamil Nadu Visit Live Updates: Modi accuses DMK of vote-bank politics over 'Karthigai Deepam' in TN Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said his government firmly stood by the devotees’ right to observe Karthigai Deepam, accusing the DMK of leaving no stone unturned to exploit the issue for vote-bank politics in Tamil Nadu. Modi said his party respected faith and traditions, while alleging that the ruling DMK attempted to politicise a religious matter for electoral gains. Jan 23, 2026 05:11 PM IST PM Modi Tamil Nadu Visit Live Updates: Modi credits Jayalalithaa for law and order, flags women’s safety concerns in TN Speaking at an NDA rally in Tamil Nadu, PM Narendra Modi praised former chief minister J Jayalalithaa for her efforts in controlling crime in the state, saying her governance ensured stronger law and order. He contrasted that period with the present situation, alleging that women are facing growing insecurity in Tamil Nadu today and stressing the need for improved safety and governance. Jan 23, 2026 05:09 PM IST PM Modi Tamil Nadu Visit Live Updates: 'In last 11 years, NDA govt has done unprecedented work' says PM Modi Prime Minister Narendra Modi says on Friday, "In last 11 years, NDA govt has done unprecedented work for Tamil Nadu's development" in Tamil Nadu NDA rally. Jan 23, 2026 05:06 PM IST PM Modi Tamil Nadu Visit Live Updates: PM accuses DMK of thriving on dynasty, corruption, cultural abuse at TN NDA rally Addressing an NDA rally in poll-bound Tamil Nadu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched an attack on the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, alleging that dynasty politics, corruption, disrespect towards women, and the erosion of Tamil culture have become the party’s pathways to power. Modi said such practices have harmed the state’s values and development, asserting that the NDA offers a governance model rooted in integrity, respect for women, and cultural pride. Jan 23, 2026 02:42 PM IST PM Modi Kerala Visit Live Updates | 'Warmly welcome Twenty20 to the NDA family': PM Modi meets Sabu M. Jacob PM Modi Thursday met Sabu M Jacob in Thiruvananthapuram and welcomed his party, Twenty20 Kizhakkambalam, to NDA. Had a wonderful meeting with Shri Sabu M. Jacob Ji in Thiruvananthapuram. I warmly welcome Twenty20 to the NDA family. This partnership reflects a shared commitment to transparent, people-centric governance. pic.twitter.com/028lg3WjXk — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 23, 2026 Jan 23, 2026 01:35 PM IST Watch | Holding PM's sketch up in air, kid gets Modi's attention, and a promise As Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public rally in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram on Friday, a child holding a sketch of the PM up in the air caught his attention. He promptly addressed the child and told him that he would get tired with his hands up for so long. "I have been seeing a child standing for long with his hands up in the air. You will get tired." Here's what he said next #watch | Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala: At a BJP rally, PM Narendra Modi tells a young boy, "I have been seeing a child standing for long with his hands up in the air. You will get tired. Bring me the picture, write your address on the back, I will write to you. I urge the SPG to… pic.twitter.com/DiAhts0TyZ — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2026 Jan 23, 2026 12:10 PM IST PM Modi Kerala Visit Live Updates: PM launches various developmental projects Apart from flagging off trains, PM Modi laid the foundation stone for a CSIR-NIIST Innovation, Technology and Entrepreneurship Hub in Thiruvananthapuram and launched the PM SVANidhi Credit Card-- a UPI-linked, interest-free revolving credit facility, reported PTI. He also disbursed loan amounts and credit cards to beneficiaries under the PM SVANidhi scheme, and laid the foundation stone for a state-of-the-art Radiosurgery Centre at the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology in the city. In addition, he also inaugurated the new Poojappura Head Post Office. Jan 23, 2026 12:07 PM IST PM Modi Kerala Visit Live Updates: PM Modi flags off 4 new trains in Thiruvananthapuram PM Modi flags off 4 new trains in Thiruvananthapuram. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday flagged off four new trains including Amrit Bharat Express from Thiruvananthapuram. These new trains will further strengthen rail connectivity in Kerala . The Amrit Bharat trains have been designed to bridge the gap between conventional mail/express services and premium trains by offering improved amenities, enhanced safety features, and better ride comfort at economical fares. Check inaugural run details here Jan 23, 2026 11:57 AM IST In Kerala, Modi underscores Centre’s efforts to uplift Kerala’s urban poor In Kerala, Modi underscores Centre’s efforts to uplift Kerala’s urban poor. At a programme in Thiruvananthapuram, PM Narendra Modi says, "Central Govt is doing a lot of work for the urban poor families too. Under PM Awas Yojana, more than 4 crore houses have been built in the country and given to the poor. Among these, more than 1 crore Jan 23, 2026 11:15 AM IST PM Modi Kerala Visit Live Updates: PM Modi holds massive road show in Thiruvananthapuram PM Modi has reached Kerala and is holding a massive roadshow in Thiruvananthapuram.

