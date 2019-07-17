Kerala student stabbing case: Two accused in rank list for police constable jobs

The names of two SFI leaders, who are accused in a case where a student was stabbed at University College in Thiruvananthpuram, are on the rank list of police constables for the fourth battalion of Kerala Armed Police published last month.

Advertising

This has led the Congress to allege that the office of the SFI, students’ outfit of the CPM, is being used as a parallel recruitment centre by the LDF government. On Monday, police arrested R Shivaranjith, president of the SFI unit of University College, and A N Naseem, secretary of the unit, in connection with the incident. The other accused are still absconding.

Akhil, a student of the government-run college and an SFI supporter, was stabbed on his chest last Friday. Among the accused are Shivaranjith and Naseem. Akhil was allegedly targeted after he refused to follow diktats of the SFI leaders and sang a song without their consent.

Kerala student stabbing case: Should have never happened, strong action will be taken, says CM

Advertising

It has now emerged that Shivaranjith topped the rank list of constables for the fourth battalion of Kerala Armed Police. Naseem, allegedly involved in an attack on a traffic police constable last year, was the 28th rank holder.

The recruitment to the battalion as well as other departments is held by Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC). Shivaranjith, an undergraduate student, topped the provisional list with the marks he got under sports quota.

PSC chairman and advocate M K Sakeer said the PSC’s vigilance wing would probe to ascertain if there was any anomaly in the rank list. “Till the report comes, these accused would not be issued advice memo (mandatory for joining the job)…We give provisional rank list to various departments and it is up to them to seek verification reports (on any criminal cases pending) about a job aspirant…,’’ said Sakeer.

Congress state president Mullappally Ramachandran alleged that the government has reduced PSC to a scarecrow. He demanded a probe into circumstances through which SFI leaders involved in a criminal case emerged at the top in the rank list of police constables. The SFI’s office is working as a parallel recruitment centre, he said.

Meanwhile, a police raid at Shivaranjith’s house has led to the recovery of around 200 sheets of additional answer papers distributed by Kerala University for various exams and the seal of the physical education director.

Another bundle of answer sheets and seal of a department head were on Monday recovered from the SFI office on the college campus in an inspection by officials of higher education department.